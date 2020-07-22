Kelly Clarkson Says She Felt Like 'Hope Is Lost' During 'Challenging and Overwhelming' Year

Kelly Clarkson is getting real about her "overwhelming" year. The American Idol alum took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a special shout-out for her Kelly Clarkson Show guests who have brought a little hope and inspiration to her life.

In addition to adapting to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and using her platform to combat racial injustice, Clarkson has been going through a split from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"Shout out 2 every single guest I've had while taping my show this summer. This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK YOU," Clarkson wrote.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids -- 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. ET confirms Blackstock filed his response to Clarkson's divorce petition last Wednesday, and also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

The pair's split appears to be amicable, as Clarkson thanked her estranged husband after winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show last month. Blackstock is an executive producer on the talk show.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!" she tweeted at the time. "I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor #DaytimeEmmys2020," she added.

See more on Clarkson in the video below.