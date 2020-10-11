Kelly Clarkson Sports an Eye Patch on 'The Voice': Here's Why

Kelly Clarkson looked pirate-chic during Monday night's episode of The Voice. The 38-year-old singer sported an eye patch while coaching her team through the battle rounds with mentor Leon Bridges, but kept up her signature humor about the situation by joking about both her look and her lack of depth perception.

"So obviously today you're going to notice something different about me. I feel like I could be a really great super villain," she quipped, before explaining, "Something got in my eye and it got a little infected, so I have to wear an eye patch."

The singer first publicly wore her eye patch in September, likely around the same time she filmed Monday's Voice episode. At the time, Clarkson told California Live about the incident that put her in a patch.

Instead of Coach Kelly for the battle rounds… y’all get Captain Kelly 🏴‍☠️ #VoiceBattles #TeamKelly pic.twitter.com/xdTwH0tzk5 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 9, 2020

"We did this long shoot for The Voice and I was up in this window. These buildings out here on the Universal lot are all dusty and I'm highly allergic to dust. Well, something had gotten in my eye... and maybe cut it, did something," she said. "It got infected... When it first happened it was so puffy. I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?'"

"I had to shoot The Voice a full day... in a patch. I was wearing all black, because it was already the outfit that was chosen, and I looked like an assassin," Clarkson added. "It was so bad. [Voice coach] Gwen [Stefani] found out and she was like, 'You had to wear a patch on national television?' I was like, 'Yep!'"

Just like she went on with The Voice, Clarkson continued her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show too, patch and all.

"I'm sorry I look like a pirate," Clarkson told her guest, Common, in September. "I hurt my eye and have to wear it. It's ridiculous. You're being interviewed by a pirate today. Have you ever been interviewed by a pirate?"

"No, but this is really cool," Common replied. "You look fly with your pirate [look]."

"I think I'm just going to make it my thing," Clarkson joked, before gesturing to her eye. "This is my whole album. My next album cycle is this."