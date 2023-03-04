Kelly Osbourne Offers First Peek at Baby Boy During Visit With Uncle Jack

Kelly Osbourne's introducing her baby boy to the world on her own terms, and that means, for the time being, it's only a sneak peek.

The 38-year-old British star took to Instagram on Friday and shared the first picture of her baby son, Sydney. In the photo, Kelly expresses a surprised look on her face while holding Sydney. Kelly's brother, Jack, is also in the photo pointing at the new bundle of joy. The top half of Sydney's head can be seen in the photo but, his face is not shown.

Kelly's caption included a quote about the blessings of being an uncle. She also took to her Instagram story and shared another photo of the baby boy, with only part of his head shown where a GIF sticker read, "Lights, Camera, Action."

Kelly Osbourne / Instagram

It was just last month when Kelly revealed she was having a tough time returning to work, after she and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, privately welcomed their son at the end of 2022.

"I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she captioned a pic. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢"

Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed the news in early January that her daughter gave birth. The announcement didn't seem to sit well with Kelly, who later took to Instagram and said, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."