Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis Amid Third Trimester of Her Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. In a new interview, the 37-year-old TV personality reveals that her diagnosis came amid a myriad of symptoms during her third trimester of pregnancy, including weight gain, unusual fatigue and swelling.

"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Osbourne tells People. "At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant."

While Osbourne initially thought the diagnosis was because of "something that I had done wrong," the Mayo Clinic explains that various hormones work to keep blood sugar levels in check, but during pregnancy, hormone levels change, making it harder for the body to process blood sugar efficiently.

In order to combat the potentially negative effects of the condition on both herself and her baby, Osbourne opted to cut sugar out of her diet completely for the remainder of her pregnancy.

"This whole pregnancy, I've had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I've never had before. I wasn't eating right," Osbourne explains, adding that fresh pressed juice was "the number one thing" she had to stop ingesting.

Since making the drastic change, Osbourne tells the outlet that she's "feeling really good," though she did have "a bit of a headache for a while" at first.

"I've lost 10 pounds while pregnant... My skin cleared up. I don't have to wear any makeup," she says. "My friends that haven't seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they're like, 'Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect.' I know that sometimes that has to do with pregnancy, but I had pregnancy acne. I cut the sugar out and it completely went away."

"I think clearer. I haven't had to wear compression socks once since I cut the sugar out, which is unreal for pregnancy. I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better," she adds. "You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away."

The update to her diet is one Osbourne wishes she had done before her diagnosis.

"I wish I had this kind of incentive prior, because I've never been able to stick to anything 100 percent the way that I have been doing this, because I'm not doing it for myself. I'm doing it for my baby," she explains. "... I can't even begin to tell you the changes that it's made."

Osbourne announced that she and her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, were expecting their first child in May. Shortly thereafter, her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, expressed his excitement over the happy news in an interview with ET.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," he told ET, before adding that the first thing he's going to buy his grandchild on the way "is a microphone."