Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dead at 57

Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57.

The actress died on Sunday morning after a long battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an emotional post to Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the actor wrote, alongside a photo of his wife. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a rep for the family told to People. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."