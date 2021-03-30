Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos' 50th Birthday With Pics of Him Before They Met

Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos!

The Riverdale star turned 50 on Tuesday, and in honor of his special day, his wife, Kelly Ripa, took to Instagram to share a montage of photos that were taken before they first met. The two tied the knot in 1996 and share three children together -- Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

"Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos," Ripa, also 50, captioned her post. "I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂."

One day prior, Ripa also gushed over her "man crush monday forever." She added, "Only one day left until #MC50 🎂♥️🎉Another throw back from #MC47."

While speaking to ET last month, Ripa opened up about how her and Consuelos' relationship first began while starring on All My Children as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, respectively.

"All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't, like, say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children," Ripa recalled. "I got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that."

