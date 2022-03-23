Kelly Ripa Dishes On Channeling Jessica Chastain for 'Tammy Faye' Oscars Sketch (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for Live with Kelly and Ryan's big post-Oscars special next Monday, and the pair pulled out all the stops for their opening sketch.

With some green screen technology and a whole lot of costumes and make-up, Ripa and Seacrest recreated (and were digitally inserted) into some of the year's biggest movies for a fun take on the Oscar-nominated fare.

ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke with the co-hosts about the clever sketch -- and Ripa's impressive transformation into Tammy Faye Bakker for their lampooning of Jessica Chastain'sThe Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"It really was Kristofer Buckle's makeup," Ripa said, referring to her stylist and close friend, who used his makeup expertise to create her Tammy Faye look. "I cannot take credit."

"And then, I wasn't impersonating Tammy Faye. I was impersonating Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye," she added. "So that was my [method]."

As for whether or not Ripa has heard from Chastain or gotten any feedback from the actress on her impression, Ripa joked, "Of course, obviously, yes, [she] reach out to me. I believe she said my performance is a hate crime... but maybe I misheard that on my answering machine."

Apart from their parody of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Ripa and Seacrest also poke loving fun at King Richard, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tick, Tick... Boom! -- in which Seacrest does his best impression of Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson -- and House of Gucci.

"My mother-in-law's Italian," shared Ripa, who does her take on Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani. "I’ve been listening to -- when people say, 'Oh, her accent was strange, it was funny,' I go, 'No, that is exactly it.' That is an Italian accent. That’s my mother-in-law's accent, and so for 27 years I've been listening to her, and it rubs off."

Fans will get a chance to see the entire sketch, and their post-Oscars spectacular, when Live With Kelly and Ryan’s Oscar special airs March 28 on ABC.