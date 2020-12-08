Kelly Ripa Says She's Learned About Being a 'Modern-Day Woman' From Daughter Lola

Lola Consuelos is an inspiration to her mother, Kelly Ripa! The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host covers the latest issue of People with her family -- husband Mark Consuelos, 49, and kids, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 -- and reveals that her daughter has taught her "so much about being a modern-day woman."

"It really gives me hope -- her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," Kelly says. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."

As for what Lola's learned from her parents, the teen says her dad taught her "to take everything day by day -- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future."

Lola's maturity has allowed her dad to not be as overprotective toward her as he'd first envisioned.

"As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," he says. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."

Kelly notes that she and Mark have benefited from "more wisdom" and "fewer nerves" as their children grow up, something she credits to discovering her kids' similarities.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," she says. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

