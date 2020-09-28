Kelly Ripa's Daughter Hilariously Responds to Her Mom Teasing Nude Birthday Photo

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, has a hilarious response to her mom’s nude birthday plans. It all started when Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday -- by stripping off and posing nude.

Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple, appeared to be unimpressed with the post, simply commenting, “MOM.”

As Ripa prepares to celebrate her 50th birthday on Friday, she forwarded an article about Apple’s response to Gwyneth’s nude shot to Lola, along with the caption, “You’ve been warned,” -- humorously implying she also plans to get nude for her birthday.

Lola, 19, then responded with a series of texts, starting with, “Oh lord,” “Honey,” and “Do u what u want.”

She then added, “Just know,” and, “That I have a birthday also,” before concluding with, “And an Instagram.”

Ripa shared a screenshot of the text conversation on her Instagram page.

“Conversations with my daughter ♥️🎁🎈🎉,” she captioned the pic.

Ripa’s husband and Lola’s father, Mark Consuelos, then chimed in, commenting, “lord” on the post.

Fans will have to stay tuned until Friday to see if Ripa poses in her birthday suit!



