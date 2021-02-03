Kelly Rowland Launches JustFab Collection Inspired by Confident Women

Kelly Rowland is taking 2021 in full stride. Earlier this year, the artist gave birth to her second child, Noah, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. She also released a new EP, K, and celebrated her 40th birthday. Of course, the year is only just beginning -- and judging by the singer's newly launched collection for JustFab, those aren't the only things she's taken by the reins during this year.

For her latest collection of designs for JustFab, Rowland looked to Greek warrior goddesses and the strength, power and confidence of women for her inspiration. In a letter from the designer announcing the collection, Rowland wrote, "This past year was completely unprecedented, and as I reflect on all that has happened, I am once again reminded how miraculous and multifaceted women are. How many different people we can be in one day, one hour, one minute. How many different hats we wear."

JustFab

Rowland also looked at her own fashion choices that were forms of armor for each day. "This year has been an exercise in strength, and and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere -- with you," she said. "You are my muses: the warriors, the creatives, the women who lead with grace. This collection is for you."

The musician and mother of two created a collection of stylish pieces to wear as everyday basics for her new JustFab collection. Think knit sweater dresses, linen blazers, culotte shorts and more. She also expands her designing skills to footwear, creating a collection of neutral-hued, fashion-forward heels, sandals and boots.

JustFab

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection below.

JustFab

These long, pleated shorts will be a sleek and stylish alternative when you want something more polished than sweat shorts or denim cutoffs.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

We can't get over these woven heels -- which will go with everything in the new Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection as well as everything else in your closet.

$60 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

If you've been a longtime fan of the chunky sandal, this quilted style is the perfect way to take it up a notch.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Style these with your favorite mom jeans, a pretty skirt for a spring wedding or outdoor get together or a simple skirt. With these heels, the choices are endless.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Yes, sock boots are still in style -- and these comfortable options, designed by Kelly Rowland, will be a pair you can go to time after time.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

You can never go wrong with a classic blazer, and this one is available for less than $75.

$73 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Wear this top underneath a jacket for an everyday look or on its own when you want to make a style statement.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Whether you have a special occasion or not, you'll love wearing this fashionable (and comfortable) dress.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Give your ensembles a dressier touch with these sleek knee-high boots.

$65 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

A trench coat will be a staple in your closet for years to come.

$107 AT JUSTFAB

JustFab

Nothing will get you in the mood for the spring season like this romantic, bohemian-inspired crochet top.

$63 AT JUSTFAB