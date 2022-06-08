Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From 'Siesta Key' 'With Absolutely No Warning' After 4 Seasons

Kelsey Owens is out of a job, according to her. On Friday, the 25-year-old reality star told her Instagram followers that she was fired from MTV's Siesta Key after four seasons.

ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

Posting a photo of herself walking a runway in a pink swimsuit, Owens wrote, "Last night I was walking into scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning."

Clearly upset over her apparent departure from the series, Owens added, "It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt."

Owens told her Instagram followers that she was not even given "a simple 'thank you for sharing the past five years of your life with us.'"

The reality star said upon hearing the news, she still had to film a scene for the show. "I cried my eyes out, then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high," she wrote. "Despite the way things were handled I am so grateful for the friends I’ve made, once in a lifetime opportunities I’ve been given, and most of all the fans. I wish I could hug each and every one of you. You have no idea how much your kind words and support have meant to me and how much they’ve helped me get through some of my toughest times."

Continuing to gush over her fans, Owens concluded her post, "I couldn’t have made it these past five years without y’all so thank you for that. I am truly a better person because of y’all. My time on the show may have come to an end but this is just the beginning for me. 💗Time to strut my way into this next chapter."

The post was met with lots of reactions form Owens' co-stars and friends.

Mike Vazquez commented, "Love you Kelsey! You were one of the pillars of this show ❤️❤️."

Tate Sweatt, who has appeared on the series as Amanda Miller's boyfriend, also reacted, "Strut your stuff Kelsey!!!! 🤟🏽❤️ proud of you!"

Meanwhile, Miller commented, "I’ll always be so thankful to have met you through the show, but you my friend deserve much better and I can’t wait to see what comes next for you. love you always Kels."

In addition, Max Strong, Owens' boyfriend, left a lengthy comment and spoke about his own experience with the production team. "I’m so sorry you were treated this way Kelsey. You are an incredible person and I know you have put your heart into this show and wanted to believe in the best in the people running it but unfortunately the producers and show runners of this show just aren’t good people. They have shown it time and time again since I have been filming by your side," he wrote. "They lie to your face and tell you they care about you in order to manipulate you into doing the things that they need - all while holding money and episode checks over your head. I’ve seen it from the minute I walked into this show and have been very vocal about it to them in your defense, which I know is why they didn’t want me in Miami with you. They’ve created a horrible culture and working environment and I am honestly so relieved that we will now be able to move forward with our lives. I promise you the best is yet to come 🙏🏼 love you so much!"

While her exit from the series seems abrupt, Owens, who has been on Siesta Key since its debut in 2017, previously hinted that she was thinking of leaving the series, admitting to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was considering a move to Los Angeles.

"It’s definitely something I’ve thought about a lot but also it’s hard because Max just moved here,” she said in an episode of the show. “I just feel like more and more recently I have kind of been pushed out of the group. I don’t want it to be like that.”

According to Us, two months later, Owens said that she was not moving to L.A. "I’m staying in FL for myself NO ONE else,” she wrote in May in response to a fan question during an Instagram Q&A.

