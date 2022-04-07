Kenan Thompson and Wife Christina Evangeline Separate After Nearly 11 Years of Marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, according to multiple reports.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday morning, reporting that the couple has been informally separated and co-parenting their two children for "over a year now." While divorce proceedings haven't begun, TMZ added that those formalities are expected to happen soon. ET has reached out to Thompson and Evangeline for comment.

Thompson and Evangeline dated for four years before they tied the knot in November 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair has two daughters, 7-year-old Georgia, born in June 2014, and 3-year-old Gianna, born in July 2018.

Thompson currently pulls double duty as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and a star in his NBC sitcom, Kenan. The actor recently hit a record milestone as a player on the sketch comedy series in his 19th season. In March, he hit a record 1,500 sketches -- an all-time career-high for an actor on the series.

The Emmy winner's milestone sketch featured him playing DIY "expert" Gus Van Tant, the host of In Over Your Head, a show about people who tried (and terribly failed) to do home repairs themselves, with disastrous results. The sketch sees Gus visited by several guests, including Felix Cruz, played by episode host Oscar Isaac, who electrocuted himself trying to install his own circuit breaker.

"Beyond blessed!! 1500?! 🤯🤯🤯," the 44-year-old captioned his post. "@nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Thompson has been on the show since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history. He's been nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on SNL four times, winning once.