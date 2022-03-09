Kenan Thompson Celebrates Reaching a Huge 'Saturday Night Live' Milestone

Kenan Thompson hit a record milestone over the weekend in his 19th season on Saturday Night Live.

On Sunday, the comic shared a post on his Instagram page celebrating that, after the March 5 show, he has officially starred in 1500 "all-time career sketches" on Saturday Night Live. (Technically 1501, since he appeared in four sketches that night.)

The Emmy winner's milestone sketch featured him playing DIY "expert" Gus Van Tant, the host of In Over Your Head, a show about people who tried (and terribly failed) to do home repairs themselves, with disastrous results. The sketch sees Gus visited by several guests, including Felix Cruz, played by episode host Oscar Isaac, who electrocuted himself trying to install his own circuit breaker.

"Beyond blessed!! 1500?! 🤯🤯🤯," the 44-year-old captioned his post. "@nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Thompson has been a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history. He's been nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on SNL four times, winning once. He's also starring in his NBC sitcom, Kenan, which he was also nominated for an Emmy Award last year.

The actor previously told ET that he enjoyed pulling double duty for the bicoastal shows, saying, "At the moment I'm all about it because I'm going from one loving environment to another."

SNL's Instagram page posted a video of Thompson after his milestone sketch, where he heads backstage and is greeted by a round of applause from the SNL crew. The actor humbly accepts his peers' praise, telling them they're going to "make me cry," and hiding behind a nearby curtain as the applause continues.

Congratulations to Kenan on a joyous achievement!