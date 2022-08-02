Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Love 'Draws Them Back to Each Other,' Source Says

Can't keep a good love down for long. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have remained close and flirty following reports of their split in June, and are apparently trying to make things work.

A source tells ET, "Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be."

"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times," the source adds, "but their love for one another draws them back to each other."

The source says that the pair "can be real and raw with each other and completely and authentically themselves. There's no filter and they love that about their relationship."

While the two have been in an on-off relationship as of late, ET learned in July that Jenner and Booker are very much in each other's lives.

Last month, the pair dressed to the nines and attended a friend's wedding in Napa, California. This was shortly after they were spotted enjoying the Fourth of July weekend together in the Hamptons.

Another source told ET last month that Jenner and the NBA pro had "had a really fun time" in the star-studded New York beach town. "Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy," the source added. "They are in a good place right now."

As for their relationship status, the source noted, "Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."

