Kendall Jenner Congratulates Boyfriend Devin Booker After His Gold Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner isn't just related to an Olympic gold medalist, she's now dating one! The 25-year-old model, who is daughter to Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, celebrated boyfriend Devin Booker's big win at the Tokyo Summer Games.

On Friday, Kendall posted a screen shot with a gold medal emoji to her Instagram Story of Devin after he and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Devin scored two free throws and played a total of 22 minutes in the big game.

Instagram

Devin Booker bites his gold medal during the Men's Basketball medal ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Aug. 7, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Devin Booker during the men's gold medal match between the USA and France at the Saitama Super Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

While Kendall tends to keep her personal life private, she's been more open about her romance with 24-year-old Devin. She even addressed a fan during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion, who asked why it appears she only dates basketball players.

"I actually don't only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research, but I'm not ashamed that I have a type," she said. "I'm also just a genuine basketball fan, so that's just kind of happened."

As for why she's chosen not to be as open as her sisters about her relationships, Kendall noted, "[My sister] Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. ...I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better [to remain private], to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."