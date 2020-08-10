Kendall Jenner Is Annoyed That 'Everyone Bows Down' to Kylie Jenner in 'KUWTK' Fight

Kendall Jenner is not having it! In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family takes a trip to Palm Springs for a fun getaway, but the 24-year-old model isn't pleased that her family hasn't been clear on the dress code.

"Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house, we don't really leave the community," Kendall explains in an aside interview. "It's always just chill vibes. So I didn't really think to bring something to go out in."

After Kendall tells her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, that she was feeling "really underdressed," the mother of three offers up one of her own outfits to Kendall. The only problem is Kylie Jenner sweeps in and snatches up the look before Kendall has a chance to even try it on.

"I wanted to wear your brown leather outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants," Kendall complains to Kourtney.

Kylie doesn't seem bothered by her older sister's frustrations, taking shots with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"Oh, like you deserve the outfit more?" Kylie asks Kendall.

"It was for me!" an angry Kendall responds. "She literally offered it to me."

As the exchange gets tense, Kylie declares, "You're not going to ruin my f**king night, I'm having a good time."

"You ruined my f**king night, so I can do whatever the f**k I want," Kendall fires back.

As Khloe Kardashian tries to calm her sisters, she puts things in perspective in an aside interview, saying, "This sister night is turning into just cat fights left and right. At least for once there's no beef with me and Kourt."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!