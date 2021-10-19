Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Boyfriend Devin Booker's Criticism

Devin Booker takes his pumpkin carving very seriously. The 24-year-old NBA star took to Twitter on Monday to call out amateur carvers, and his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, took offense.

"Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," he tweeted.

Kendall retweeted her man's comment, writing, "I feel personally attacked."

i feel personally attacked https://t.co/p8uFlWmIky — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 19, 2021

Kendall also shared the couple's two different pumpkins in her Instagram story. The 25-year-old model crafted a smiling pumpkin with a toothy grin while Devin opted to recreate the face of Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story

The couple has become more public with their romance after more than a year of dating. Back in June, Kendall confirmed that Devin is her boyfriend on the reunion special for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and explained why she's chosen to keep her love life private.

"I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," she shared at the time. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not for anyone else to judge."