Kenzo Takada, Founder of Kenzo Brand, Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 81

Rest in peace, Kenzo Takada. The Japanese designer and founder of the global brand Kenzo died in Paris, France, on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 81.

A spokesperson for Takada's brand said in a statement to CNN that Takada died of coronavirus complications.

"It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzo Takada. The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France," the statement read.

Takada's death occurred during Paris Fashion Week. Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista debuted Kenzo's spring/summer 2021 collection at a socially-distanced show on Wednesday.

The late designer made a big splash in the Paris fashion scene with the debut of his namesake fashion line in 1970. Takada's designs -- which featured loud graphics and large floral prints -- were sold out of his first boutique, called Jungle Jap.

Two decades later, Takada sold his eponymous fashion house to LVMH in 1993. He retired from fashion six years later, but returned with the launch of a homewares brand last January.

