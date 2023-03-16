Keri Russell's Political Drama 'The Diplomat' Gets Netflix Premiere Date: See the First Photo

Keri Russell's new Netflix political drama, The Diplomat, has a premiere date.

The eight-episode first season will drop on April 20, the streaming service announced Thursday, along with the first official photo of Russell in action. The series was filmed on location in London, Paris and the Cotswolds.

In the series, Russell plays Kate Wyler, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom who was originally supposed to go to Afghanistan. Great in a crisis zone, much less so in a historic home. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, and Kate will be tasked with diffusing international crises, forging strategic alliances in London and adjusting to her new place in the spotlight -- all while trying to survive her marriage to a fellow diplomat and political star, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

"The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships. It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever. It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other," creator and executive producer Debora Cahn said in a statement. "In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state."

Joining Russell and Sewell in the cast are David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh, along with guest stars Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller and Miguel Sandoval.

Russell serves as an executive producer with Cahn, Janice Williams and Simon Cellan Jones, as well as producer Dan Toland.