Kerry Washington Jokingly Puts Issa Rae 'on Blast,' Looking for a Yacht Party Invite (Exclusive)

Kerry Washington didn't hold back when Issa Rae crashed her interview while on the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Scandal actress put Insecure star on blast!

It all went down Monday just as Washington's interview with ET's Nischelle Turner was winding down. Just then, Rae came up from behind Washington and they mingled for a bit about having recently attended Beyonce's roller disco-themed party. They both spilled some tea about it, but Washington had something else on her mind.

"I’m really happy she’s here, because I’ma put Issa on blast," said Washington as she then directed her question at Rae. "What does a girl have to do to get invited on some yacht s**t? What does a homie have to do? What does a homie have to do?!"

The question elicited some laughs throughout. Rae for some time now has thrown epic yacht parties with a star-studded guest list in years past that has included Gabrielle Union, Dywane Wade, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and many more. But not Washington!

"First of all," said Rae as she attempted to keep everyone calm, "the prerequisite is you have to throw a**. Are you prepared to do that? You have to drink? And you have to ... no plus-ones. [Washington's husband] Nnamdi [Asomugha] can definitely come."

As for Bey's party, Washington played it coy about her attendance before sharing some details.

"It was fun, it was really fun," she said. "It was an insane night. It was so much fun. Not everybody skated. But I skated. I was on roller skates. Ciara was on roller skates. There was a few of us that got on the skates. I don’t know how to skate but I still got on them skates."

Rae, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure, was also there but she said she did not put on skates because she "didn't want to fall."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.