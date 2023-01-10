Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor Golden Globe for 'Yellowstone' Role After Revealing Why He Couldn't Be There

A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner.

He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott.

Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old actor couldn't make the awards show due to severe flooding in California. Costner took to Instagram about an hour after the ceremony started and revealed that devastating flooding blocked the freeway and made it impossible for him and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, to make it to Beverly Hills.

"Hi, everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," the actor said from his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

Costner, of course, plays John Dutton, the patriarch in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network hit show. The midseason finale for season 5 recently aired, and the second half of season 5 is slated to air later this summer.

This is Costner's third Golden Globe. He previously won in 1991 for Dances With Wolves in the Best Director -- Motion Picture category and in 2013 for Hatfields & McCoys in the Best Actor -- Miniseries or Television Film category.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.