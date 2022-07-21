Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson Take the Tortilla Slap Challenge -- and It's as Hilarious as You'd Think

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are bringing their friendship to the next level, taking on TikTok's viral tortilla challenge while barely holding it together.

The duo cannot stop laughing as they set out to slap each other as hard as possible with a tortilla and a mouth full of water. The video, which both stars posted on their respective Instagram pages, really speaks for itself better than any written explanation ever could. See it for yourself below!

The real-life pals have re-teamed once again on-screen for the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, which hits theaters on July 29.

It should come as no surprise to fans that Johnson named Hart as one of his favorite co-stars with in an interview with ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "I love Kevin and we always have the best time on-screen and off-screen and audiences enjoy us together too," he said.

When asked if this latest film solidifies the duo as "official Hollywood BFF material," Johnson joked, "This is the fifth time and the last time that we... no it's not," Johnson laughingly admitted.

In addition to Super-Pets, Johnson and Hart have joined comedic forces for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Speaking of how natural it is to work with Hart and how much he appreciates his blockbuster best friend, Johnson said, "It's also rare that you find somebody that you have just such great, great chemistry with."

For his part, Hart acknowledged that relationships like theirs "don't just happen."

"It's something that you have to realize how special it is, because it doesn't have to be this way," he told ET. "Typically, you don't have the relationships on screen and off at this magnitude, so I like the fact that we get along. I love that we respond to the material that's been presented to us. I like still finding the ways to be creative and new."