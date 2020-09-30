Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Baby No. 2

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, has given birth to their second child together! Eniko took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's given birth to a baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart.

"9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime," Eniko's sweet post read.

"thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth," Eniko captioned her post. ".. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20"

The newest addition to the family joins their 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin's two kids from his previous marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei -- 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

"OH BABY, it’s a little lady???," Eniko Instagrammed alongside a slideshow of family photos of their gender reveal celebration. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for??."

"Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY!," she continued. "Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we're so anxious to meet her. xoxo?."

She continued to give her fans updates on her pregnancy on Instagram, including keeping up with her fitness.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with 41-year-old Kevin in May, and he talked about quarantining with his pregnant wife amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The best thing is just continued time with my wife and my kids, actually sitting down, actually being home, being present. It's been unreal," he said. "Through any pregnancy with my wife, now my ex-wife, I was always on the go. So I have never been there consistently through the stages of growth throughout the months... I have never been there to see the progression and the mood swings and really be there."

"I'm excited. [I'm] about to be a family of six. Two girls, two boys, two dogs," he added. "I would've never imagined this in a thousand years. It's a beautiful thing. I'm blessed beyond my years. [I'm] just holding my breath and getting ready for what's to come. That's what I'm doing."

