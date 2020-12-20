Kevin Jonas Reveals the Spot He Met Wife Danielle in Honor of 11th Wedding Anniversary

Kevin and Danielle Jonas are celebrating 11 years of wedded bliss, and in honor of the occasion, Kevin is throwing it back to their first meeting. The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself and Danielle, 34, posing in the spot they met over 13 years ago.

The couple stand beside each other at pay phones in the cute pic, which Jonas captioned, "I’m so happy you had to make that call 11 years ago. This is the spot we met and I thank God everyday for the gift he gave me. Here’s to a 100 more baby. I love you."

Danielle wrote in her own post, "Happy 11th Anniversary !! I love that when I look at you I am home. I hate to be without you bc when iam with you I feel complete. You are my other half and I love you! #bestteam #forever #iwillalwaysloveyou."

Kevin and Danielle -- who share daughters Alena, 6, and Valentina, 4 -- met while they were each on a family vacation in the Bahamas in May 2007. Danielle coincidently worked as a hairdresser in Denville, New Jersey, at time -- about 30 minutes away from the Jonas Brothers' hometown of Wyckoff, New Jersey.

After their first meeting, Kevin got Danielle's phone number from her older sister, and made sure theirs wouldn't just be a vacation romance. The musician tracked her flight home and called her the minute she landed. "That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it," Kevin told Glamour in 2012.

Kevin and Danielle's 11th anniversary comes soon after Nick Jonas celebrated two years of marriage with his wife, Priyanka Chopra -- and a source told ET the two have "been talking about having children in their near future."

