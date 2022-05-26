Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in United Kingdom

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. In a statement released Thursday, Britain’s Crown Protection Services (CPS) formally announced the charges against the 62-year-old actor.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Ainslie added.

Spacey’s charges were listed as sexual assault for two incidents that allegedly transpired in London in March 2005, sexual assault and with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent for an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2008, and sexual assault with an incident that allegedly occurred in April 2013.

ET has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment.

According to CNN, the alleged victim of the 2005 incident is in his 40s, while the alleged victims from the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s. In a statement to CNN, a CPS spokesman says that Spacey’s charges have been formally announced, however, since the actor is not currently in England or Wales, the charges cannot formally be applied.

In 2017, the two-time Oscar winner was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple men. ET previously reported in November 2017 that Spacey was seeking "evaluation and treatment" following the accusations. Following the accusations, Netflix parted ways with the actor, who was the star of its series, House of Cards.

In January 2019, the actor appeared in a Nantucket court for a hearing on a case accusing him of groping a young man in a Nantucket bar in 2016.