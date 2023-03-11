Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Attend Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending more time together, this time at a birthday party.

The former couple on Friday night attended Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday party. According to E! News, Khloe and Tristan arrived separately to the soiree held at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian also attended the festivities.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Khloe rocked a sparkling silver mini dress with a long black coat. Not to be outdone, Tristan opted for an all-black leather ensemble, along with sparkling kicks that matched Khloe's dress.

Khloe on Friday took to Instagram and paid homage to her besties with a sweet post that included throwback photos.

"I want to thank you for choosing me over and over again to be your bestie," she captioned her post, in part. "For allowing me to be apart of your life, Your journey on this planet. Thank you for trusting me with all that you do. Thank you for holding my hand while we go through life. It’s a privilege and an honor to have a friendship as long as we have had and I cherish the years we have spent together. Ohhhhh the memories we have."

Tristan and Khloe's outing comes amid a source recently telling ET that she and the former NBA player have been spending time together ever since his mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack in January.

The source also said she and her entire family are looking after his brothers, and that Khloe and her family "have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported."

The source added, "Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system."

"Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now," the source continued.