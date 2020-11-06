Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted Hanging Out Together at Friend's Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not social distancing from one another!

The exes, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, were spotted at a friend's birthday party that was reportedly held at the NBA pro's Los Angeles home. Tristan's former teammate, Jordan Clarkson, posted a video to his Instagram Story, which was then shared by TMZ, of the pair holding up their phones and singing in celebration of their pal. It also appears that in the moment, Tristan might have his arm around Khloe.

This sighting comes after a source told ET that the two have been quarantining together. "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source said last month.

Khloe, 35, and Tristan, 29, split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, all the while shooting down pregnancy rumors.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe added. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

The reality star concluded, "Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

