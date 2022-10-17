Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."

The placeholder could either be a cute nickname for the little guy or an indication that Khloe, like her sister Kylie Jenner, has yet to land on a name for her second child.

"Thank you so much auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker," Khloe captioned the video, which featured True dancing around as The Addams Family theme song played.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe and her ex, Tristan, welcomed their son on July 28 via surrogate after months of drama. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer for their second child just days before the news broke that he had fathered another child while they were in a relationship.

Though Khloe has revealed that she wanted her son to have a "T" name to match True, she hasn't shared what that name might be. While returning home from the hospital, she jokingly called her second child "no-name Johnson" on the family's Hulu series. The little guy's birth was featured on the family's show.

While she's keeping details about her son private, Khloe is definitely enjoying spooky season with her family. On Sunday she shared impressive videos of the Halloween party for the Kardashian-Jenner family's youngest members.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos," Khloe captioned videos of treats and decorating stations. There was a giant spider-themed balloon arch and plenty of arts and crafts for True and her cousins, Reign Disick, 7, Dream Kardashian, 5, and Chicago West, 4.