Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message Following Reconciling With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is known for sharing quotes on her Instagram Story, but one in particular had fans thinking she was trying to send a message. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a simple, yet cryptic, quote following news that she and Tristan Thompson have gotten back together.

"Not a secret, just not your business," reads the 36-year-old Good American co-founder's Instagram Story she posted on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the reality star and basketball player -- who share 2-year-old daughter True -- "are back together and things have been going really well."

"Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," the source said, adding that the reality star was aware that the decision would likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life.

"Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart," the source continued. "Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

The NBA star has been involved in two different cheating scandals while dating Kardashian in the past. The first happened just days before she gave birth to True in 2018. In early 2019, the athlete was again accused of being unfaithful, this time with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Amid their troubled past, Kardashian and Thompson were quarantining together and co-parenting their daughter. A source told ET in May, "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

For more on Kardashian and Thompson, watch the video above.