Kids' Choice Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are back and better than ever. Hosted by Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst, and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio, the wackiest awards show of them all promises to pack on the star power, and of course, the slime.
For the first time ever, the KCAs will take place live from the Microsoft Theater -- simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 -- and will celebrate fan-favorite stars from television, movies, sports, music and more. This year’s show will also feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse and epic slimings.
Check out the complete list of winners below!
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Ms. Marvel
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Really Loud House
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Floor Is Lava
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Rugrats
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
FILM
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World Dominion
Monster High The Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
DC League of Super-Pets
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Lightyear
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)
Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
MUSIC
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Paramore
FAVORITE SONG
“About Damn Time”- Lizzo
“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
“As It Was”- Harry Styles
“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“First Class”- Jack Harlow
“I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic
“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran
“Don’t You Worry” - Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
“I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
“Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid
“Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Devon Cole
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Joji
Lauren Spencer Smith
Nicky Youre
FAVORITE ALBUM
Dawn FM - The Weeknd
GOD DID - DJ Khaled
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Midnights (3am Edition) - Taylor Swift
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Special - Lizzo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
Dixie D’Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Oliver Tree
Stephen Sanchez
That Girl Lay Lay
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Gracie’s Corner
Kids Diana Show
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
FGTeeV
Ninja Kidz TV
Ohana Adventure Family
The Bucket List Family
The Royalty Family
The Williams Family
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Venus Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
Dodger Evans
Gino Chopra Jonas
Noon Coleman
Olivia Benson Swift
Piggy Lou Bieber
Toulouse Grande
FAVORITE BOOK
Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series
Harry Potter Book Series
The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
The Bad Guys Book Series
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Adopt Me!
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2023
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Minecraft
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, and simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
