Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Expecting Baby No. 2

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton's family is getting bigger!

The Succession actor and his wife are expecting their second child together. The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Kinsey. Charton slyly shared the news on her Instagram on Thursday, posting a photo of herself and her daughter. In the pics, she debuted her burgeoning baby bump, while wearing a black floral dress.

"34 🎂 🐣," she captioned the two photos, celebrating her birthday.

Culkin and Charton met in 2012 and got married in 2013. In a 2018 interview with iNews he shared that he met her at a New York bar. She was there with another guy and when he wasn't with her he went up to her.

"I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since," he gushed.

They then welcomed their little girl in September 2019.

“My favourite surprise so far,” Charton wrote alongside her sonogram in May 2019. “We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September #theglobeswerefun #koalatummy."