Kim Cattrall Subtly Reacts to 'And Just Like That' After Her 'Sex and the City' Exit

While Kim Cattrall isn't speaking directly about HBO Max's And Just Like That, she is enjoying some of the online commentary about her beloved character, Samantha Jones', absence in the Sex and the City reboot.

Samantha is not in the And Just Like That series, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. The series does, however, address her absence almost immediately in the premiere episode, "Hello It's Me," which started streaming last Thursday. In the show, Samantha and Carrie had a falling out after Carrie fired her as a publicist for her book career. It is said that Samantha now lives in London and has not been in communication with the other women since the incident.

It's unknown if Cattrall watched the series, but she's definitely enjoying some fans' reactionary tweets to the show.

Cattrall liked three messages since the Thursday premiere.

"Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," one fan quipped with a red heart emoji.

"And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet," another added.

"And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," one fan noted.

Cattrall has made it clear that she has no intentions of returning to the franchise after the release of the 2010 film, Sex and the City 2.

In 2017, Cattrall spoke about her relationship with her SATC co-stars during an interview on ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

"We’ve never been friends," Cattrall said at the time. "We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Cattrall also made it clear she was not interested in a third film for the series, back in 2016.

During the premiere of And Just Like That, Cattrall enjoyed a getaway to Italy, posting photos of herself drinking coffee and wine.

Meanwhile at the premiere, showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke with ET about writing the series without Samantha.

"You should know we conceived it just like that we conceived it, with just Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. We knew Kim didn’t, wasn’t going to do the series," he explained. "She has her reasons for being finished playing Samantha. Then it was the beginning point -- to rather than ignore it, make it part of the story. We did everything we could to honor Samantha, who we love - the character, who we know the fans love. No one could be another Samantha."