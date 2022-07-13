Kim Kardashian and Her Four Kids Have Fun on the Beach in Family Photos

While fans are busy keeping up with the Kardashians, it looks like Kim Kardashian is trying to keep up with her four kids.

The star is no stranger to family photos, but when it comes to juggling kids on a beach, the reality star's latest snaps prove it's no small task. On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a series of pics with her and Kanye "Ye" West's four youngsters -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- as they all playfully posed in the sand and water.

At one point, the SKIMS mogul even hopped on her firstborn daughter's back. In another shot, Kardashian held daughter Chicago in her arms and gave her a kiss on the cheek. As for her sons, Saint was caught sticking his tongue out to the camera.

"LIFE," she captioned the post on Instagram.

If there's anything to learn from Kardashian's family photo shoots, it's that you just need to embrace the chaos. As she revealed during an episode of The Kardashians, most of her Christmas card photos for 2021 were unusable because her oldest child was sticking out her middle finger.

Still, in addition to the kids' famous dad, the star can lean on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who, according to a source, is "so amazing" with her children.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source told ET. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

In fact, in a new sneak peek clip from his upcoming interview with Kevin Hart for Hart to Heart, Davidson admitted that becoming a dad is his dream.

"I'm so excited for, like, that chapter," he told Hart. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."