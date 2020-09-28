Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have a 'Date Night' Following Rough Patch

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are still making time for their marriage. Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a date night together while celebrating a friend's wedding.

The mother of four posted photos and videos from the private event, including a shot of her and her husband's feet. In the pic, Kim rocked strappy heels while Kanye sported suede boots. She also brought a small metallic purse and was sipping a red cocktail.

Kim captioned the post, "Date Night."

The pair attended the outdoor backyard wedding, not sharing who the bride and groom were, though Kim did post a pic of the couple during the ceremony.

In addition to getting in quality time with her husband, Kim also had some fun with her kids over the weekend. The 39-year-old reality star shared a sweet video of herself and her two eldest kids, North, 7, and Saint, 4, jumping into a pool of water, captioning it, "The Blue Lagoon."

Last week a source told ET that despite a recent relationship rough patch, Kim and Kanye "continue to support one another and work on their marriage."

"The couple still makes time for one another when they can, but they aren’t strangers to spending periods of time apart because they’re both so busy," the source said at the time. "Couples go through up and downs but Kim and Kanye have love for one another that others can’t always see.”

A source told ET in August that Kim and Kanye were taking time off from their careers to work through their relationship issues. Since announcing his intention to run for president in July, Kanye has made several controversial statements about Kim and their family, leading to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star issuing a public statement about her husband's mental health, and asking for privacy.