Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'More In Love Than Ever,' Amid Busy Work Schedules

A busy schedule is no match for a happy heart. A source tells ET that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are working hard to stay connected as both their calendars fill with work obligations.

"Kim and Pete's relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever before," the source says. "They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other."

The source added that the couple "will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together."

Kim and Pete continue to make headlines for their passionate romance, most recently with news that Pete would love to become a father.

"Kim's kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him," the source added. "Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now."

Currently, that means lots of communication. "Kim supports Pete by being attentive to him, checking on him, and texting and FaceTiming him when they're apart," the source says. "She has her own ways of making him feel special, and she certainly makes her presence known in his life. They have insane chemistry and can hardly keep their hands off of each other when they're together in person. Once Pete is done filming, they are hoping to take a trip together as a celebration of the project being wrapped combined with a 'reunion.'" Pete is currently filming Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom in Australia.

Though Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, has laid low recently, he is apparently still adjusting to his ex-wife's new reality.

"Kanye is still bitter about everything, but he is attempting to accept that Pete is here to stay," the source says. "Kanye will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he is slowly understanding that it is getting less and less realistic, and that torments him. He is purposely laying low right now as he knows he has gotten himself into enough controversy and he is finally recognizing that. Their co-parenting routine is manageable and Kim is doing her best to make it work."