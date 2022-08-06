Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship Ended After Spark 'Faded,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because "the spark between" them "faded."

A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

"She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," the source continued. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

A source confirmed to ET on Friday that the romance ended.

"Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out," the source said. "Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."

E! News was first to report the split. ET has reached out to Kim and Pete's reps for comment.

Kim first connected with Pete when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. It wouldn't be long before they coupled up, made things Instagram official and hit the red carpet in Washington, D.C.