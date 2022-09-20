Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford's Former Home for $70 Million

Kim Kardashian just nabbed a celeb's former home. A real estate source confirms to ET that the 41-year-old reality star purchased Cindy Crawford's former home in Malibu, California, for $70.4 million.

According to Dirt, the nearly 7,500 square foot home, which includes four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on a 3.18 acre property on the Encinal Bluffs.

The Mediterranean-style home features an open floor plan, a two-bathroom owner's suite, a gym, several wraparound decks and patios, as well as a private path to a secluded beach, Architectural Digest reports. There's also a tennis court, a poolside cabana, an outdoor fireplace, and a fire pit area and spa, both of which have ocean views, per the outlet.

Crawford and her husband, Randy Gerber, bought the oceanside estate in 2015 for $50 million, and later split the property into two lots, according to Dirt. She sold the larger of the lots, the one containing the main home, to Adam Weiss in 2018 for $45 million, per the outlet.

Weiss, a retired hedge fund manager who's married to actress Barret Swatek, listed the home in March for $99.5 million, and eventually lowered the asking price to $90 million, before Kardashian came in with a significantly lower offer, the outlet reports.

According to AD, this is just one of several recent real estate transactions Kardashian has been a part of, as she recently listed a $5.3 Hidden Hills property and a $3.5 million Calabasas condo.