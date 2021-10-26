Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Kanye West the 'Most Inspirational Person to Me'

While she may not be romantically linked to Kanye West any longer, Kim Kardashian West still has lots of respect for her ex. In a new profile for WSJ. Magazine's November issue, the 41-year-old reality star opens up about the 44-year-old rapper's continued involvement in her professional life.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” she says. “I think he enjoys the process... Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."

One way he inspires her is encouraging Kim to keep things simple.

“He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” she notes. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

While fans noticed Kim rocking some bold Kanye-inspired Balenciaga looks throughout the summer and at the 2021 Met Gala, the mother of four says the style shift was temporary.

“I had a few moments. I had some fun,” she says. “But I’m back to minimalism.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February and the two remain amicable.

“Kanye and Kim are moving forward with the divorce, even though recent signs have pointed to a reconciliation," a source told ET earlier this month. "Kim and Kanye are in a very good place, but they aren’t getting back together."