Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Sweetest Baby' Psalm Turning 2

Happy birthday to Psalm West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child turned 2 on Sunday, and his family couldn't help but celebrate with sweet tributes.

"My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day," Kim wrote alongside a precious photo of her son. "Such a special day to share together."

"He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!!" she continued. "I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him."

Kim concluded with a message to her little boy, "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Kim's mom Kris Jenner also posted a cute message to the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday to my youngest grandchild!!! My beautiful, precious Psalm who is the light of our lives!!!" Kris said. "Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile and laughter and your sweet personality! Your tender spirit brightens every day!!! You bring such happiness to us ... and you just happen to be the best scooter 🛴 driver I have ever seen!!! Best in the land!!!! Thank you for all of the love you give to me and what a blessing you are in all of our lives !!! Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!! 🥰❤️🎂🥳."

