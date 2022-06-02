Kim Kardashian Describes How She Made the First Move With Pete Davidson: 'I Was Basically Just DTF'

Kim Kardashian is revealing the origins of her relationship with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star finally dropped the secrecy surrounding her romance on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and gave fans the full story of how Kete came to be.

In a confessional, Kim explained that, while she was hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021, she and Pete had to kiss during a sketch.

"It was just a vibe," Kim said of her and Pete's onscreen kiss. "I was like, 'Oh s**t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"

But Kim's hopes were dashed when Pete didn't show up to her SNL after-party. "Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party! [He] does not give me the time of day," she said.

She still wasn't deterred, though, and decided to try and get Pete's phone number a few days later.

"I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete’s number?' They were like, 'Yeah!'" Kim recalled. "And I text him."

Kim, who was coming out of her years-long marriage to Kanye "Ye" West, wasn't looking to jump into a relationship with Pete, but rather, just wanted to get back into the dating scene.

"I wasn’t even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there,'" Kim admitted. "... I was just basically DTF."

Kim's DTF attitude eventually changed, and the pair began a relationship in earnest. After news of their romance broke, Kim received an unexpected text from Megan Fox, which revealed that Pete had had an interest in Kim for much longer than she knew.

"After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texts me and is like, 'Is this s**t for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago, and I was like, 'Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Never going to happen. Do not ask us,'" Kim said of Megan's text.

Now that they're officially together, Kim has no shortage of kind words for her beau.

"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met. The best heart. People always say, 'He’s so funny,' and it has to do with how funny he is. That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him," Kim said. "[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

As for why she decided to keep her romance on the down low for so long, Kim explained, "Honestly, I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not just be so, 'Oh my god, I just met someone and I’m having fun,' and just, like, start talking about it on a show and then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be, like, an idiot or a whore. Either one."

Those worries have been put to rest, and Kim is more confident in her relationship than ever, thanks in part to her nephew, Mason. During a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kim revealed how Mason's newfound acceptance of Travis Barker -- his mom, Kourtney Kardashian's, then-fiancé -- gave her hope for the future.

"His tune has totally changed since the engagement. I heard him say to [my daughter] North, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad. They’re not these evil people like you see in the movies. It’s just not like that,'" Kim told Kris of Mason. "The way he was talking to her just gave me the feeling of, 'Everything’s going to work out. Everything’s going to be OK.' He was so excited."

In a confessional, Kim said that Mason's comments gave her "hope [that] one day I’ll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids."

That person may well be Pete. Back in April, a source told ET that "Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level."

"They are enamored with each other," the source added, "and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.