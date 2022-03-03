Kim Kardashian Doesn't Think Pete Davidson Deserves to Be 'Brought Into Kanye West's Drama,' Source Says

Things appear to be even more unsettling between Kanye "Ye" West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's, current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

A source tells ET that is Kim is hoping "Kanye will move on from publicly mentioning her or Pete."

"Kim is upset because Pete has been nothing but kind and continues to be brought into Kanye’s drama, and he doesn’t deserve it," adds the source. "The couple is very happy and hopefully over time Kanye will come to terms that Kim being happy is all that matters."

Additionally, Kim liked a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn in which he praised Pete. "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," Gunn wrote.

Twitter

On Wednesday, Kanye released to Instagram a nearly four-minute music video for his new single, "Eazy," featuring The Game. In it, the rappers are both depicted as distorted claymation figures. At one point, a figure resembling Pete is seen smoking and grinning before a bag is put over his head. The Pete-like figure is then tied up and buried alive with his head sticking out of the ground. The video cuts to seeds being planted around the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and roses sprouting up around his head. Kanye then trims the flowers and is later seen driving a truck full of the blooms, which might be a callback to the 44-year-old rapper delivering a truck full of flowers to Kim's house on Valentine's Day.

The video ends with a phrase flashing across the screen that reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after, except [ Skete ] you know who." The name "Skete" is Kanye's nickname for Pete.

He adds at the end, "JK he's fine."

Kanye West/Instagram

Pete is also directly named in the song's lyrics, with Kanye rapping, "God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

He also makes several references to his divorce from Kim. "We havin' the best divorce ever/ If we go to court, we'll go to court together," Kanye raps. "Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together."

The father of four also references his recent purchase of a home next to his ex. "Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door/ What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

Kanye's music video was released the same day that a court declared Kim, 41, legally single and had her maiden name restored.

In a statement to ET, Kanye said, "I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children." The divorce case is by no means final. The judge's ruling simply means Kim's marital status is single while she continues to work out a divorce settlement with Kanye.