Kim Kardashian Dresses as 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin for Halloween as North Sings the Viral TikTok

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Kim Kardashian West took her love for the Netflix Tiger Kingdocumentary to the next level on Thursday night. The 40-year-old reality star went full Carole Baskin in a group Halloween costume with her four kids, who were dressed as tigers, while her pal, Jonathan Cheban, went all-out as Joe Exotic.

Kim shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the look, which featured her in a long blonde wig, purple flower crown, leopard-print top and jeans.

Her four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, all rocked tiger face paint and costumes. As for Jonathan, he wore a blonde mullet wig, fake mustache, white pants and bold sequin shirt.

Kim and North had some fun with the viral TikTok song for Tiger King, which is set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

"Carole Baskin!" Kim says in a thick southern accent.

"Killed her husband, whacked him!" North replies.

After several videos, Kim turns the camera on herself and asks, "Alright guys, can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?"

"Of course you can," North replies, sounding annoyed.

As Kim tries to wrangle her tigers, she shouts to Jonathan in the other room, jokingly saying, "Joe, let's go! Joe, come on! Literally, I'm going to kill you."

The group posed for photos outside next to a giant cage.

In another video, Jonathan as Joe quips, "The whole family's here. Except your husband, Carole. Oh, where is he?"

The reality stars are making joking references to allegations that Carole, who recently appeared on this season of Dancing With the Stars, killed her late husband, Don Lewis -- a claim she has vehemently denied.

In fact, back in March when the show was at the height of its popularity, Kim tweeted asking fans if they thought Carole had, in fact, been responsible for her husband's death.

At the time, Carole's current husband, Howard Baskin, posted a video in which he directly addressed the KKW Beauty founder.

“I doubt if Kim will see this video, but if she were to come and spend an hour with Carole I know she would have her answer and I know what it would be,” Howard said, adding, “Of course we would welcome her visiting if she wanted to.”

Kim never publicly replied to him or to a subsequent tweet from Big Cat Rescue.