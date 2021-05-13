Kim Kardashian Is in a 'Great Headspace' Following Kanye West Split, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West "is back to feeling like herself again," a source tells ET.

Months after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, ET's source shares that the mother of four "is in a great headspace and moving on" from this chapter of her life.

"Kim is really focused on her family at this time," the source says. "Kim has been with the kids majority of the time. The kids and her enjoy doing outdoor activities together and they all spend a ton of time with their cousins. Kim loves keeping them busy, creative, and on the go."

The source adds, "[Kim] is continuing to be a great mom and focusing on work. She has a ton of upcoming projects that she is super excited about. Her life is definitely on the upswing."

Kim has been enjoying her family time. On Thursday, she posted a photo of her lounging by the pool with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner. "Family Forever," she captioned the pic.

She's also been posting adorable pics of her kids as well as her nieces and nephews.

Meanwhile, on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim's split from Kanye seems to be playing out. Watch below as she emotionally tells her family that she's ready to be happy.

This may also be an emotional month for 40-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye as they were married on May 24, 2014.