Kim Kardashian, Maxine Waters, Chelsea Handler & More Join BE WOKE. VOTE Women's Suffrage Video

Kim Kardashian West, Chelsea Handler and Maxine Waters are encouraging you to vote! In a video released Friday as part of Deon and Roxanne Taylor’s BE WOKE. VOTE initiative, the celebs encourage people to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

Released in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the video celebrates all "the women before us who fought for our right to vote 100 years ago," by encouraging women to be courageous, aware, informed, mindful, proud, vocal and fearless in the upcoming election.

"Share that information on all of your platforms. Make people aware of all the candidates," Handler says.

"There are a lot of folks out here who don't want you to vote and they're doing everything to keep you from voting because they don't want you to have power," Congresswoman Waters notes. "If you don't want them to continue to tell you what you can't have, you better get out here and vote."

At the end of the video, Blac Chyna, Kardashian West and Handler share one final message to voters.

"Get woke, be woke and then stay woke," they say, before the campaign's hashtag, #LadiesBeWoke, flashes on the screen.

The BE WOKE. VOTE initiative aims to encourage non-voters to vote and young people to discuss politics through social media work and in-person events.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.