Kim Kardashian Moved to Tears Over Kanye West Meeting Up With Ray J to Collect Footage of Her

Upon their arrival to Kim's suite, her family members were greeted by Kanye, who revealed that he flew to Los Angeles and back to pick something up for his then-wife. Kim entered the room then, crying as she opened up a suitcase in front of her loved ones.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim revealed through tears. "He flew home and got the computer it was on, the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me."

A sex tape with Kim and Ray J, who dated for two years, was leaked in 2007. Kim previously denied the existence of a second tape, but expressed concern on The Kardashians premiere that one may exist.

In a confessional, Kim praised Kanye for protecting their four children by getting the footage back. Back in 2019, Kim said that her sex tape is the one conversation she least looks forward to having with her kids.

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," she said of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2. "I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me."

Kris was equally touched by her then-son-in-law's gesture, remarking that he likely had to pay "a big, fat, huge check" to make it happen.

"Definitely not no check," Kanye denied. "We’re not getting extorted ever again."

It's a gesture that Kanye revealed in January, while speaking to Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. At the time, a rep for Kim denied that there was anything sexual on the footage, something that Kim reiterated on the Hulu series.

"There was nothing sexual, nothing weird," she said in a confessional, before sharing why she was still grateful for Kanye's work. "I can take a breath and not worry about this."

During Kanye's January interview, he recalled Kim's emotional response to getting the footage back. The pair is currently going through a divorce.

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," he said. "You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.