Kim Kardashian Resembles Daughter North in 'Racing License' Pic From 1992: See Her Edgy Look

Kim Kardashian was not immune to the teenage dirtbag phase! The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a hilarious pic of her "racing license" from 1992 at the Malibu Grand Prix, a now-closed miniature indy car racing track.

In the faux driver's license, a 12-year-old Kim is unsmiling with dark lipstick, thick eyebrows, and no less than three choker necklaces.

The now-mother of four captioned the pic, "Cool."

In the comments section, many fans noted the SKIMS founder's striking resemblance to her 9-year-old daughter, North West.

Following her divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West, Kim has been focused on co-parenting with the rapper. West recently had a marriage ceremony with Bianca Censori, who has spent time around the former couple's four children.

"Bianca has been around their kids," a source recently told ET. "Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it's fine."

Meanwhile, when it comes to Kardashian's own love life, the source said, "Kim will date again one day, and she is more open to it at this point."

"She's really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible," the source added. "She is looking for someone that adds to her life."