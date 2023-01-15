Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy

Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request.

"Can I please have Roblox instead of money," the note from her and Kanye West’s 7-year-old son read.

Under the picture of the letter, Kim shared the news with her followers.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Saint lost his first tooth," she proudly wrote with a tooth emoji. In the next slide, Kim showed off her son’s gift from the tooth fairy.

"North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive which I haven’t done in 15 years," the mother of four captioned the photo. In the picture, a $2 bill lays on top of a note to Saint, along with a Roblox gift card and some gold glitter.

In a follow-up video, Kim shared a look at the trail of glitter, left behind by the tooth fairy on a bed.

The Kardashians star’s mommy adventure comes after she returned home from Toronto where she, her mother Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian traveled to support Tristan Thompson, at his mother’s funeral.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On Sunday morning, the SKIMS founder recounted her weekend while working out. "Traveled...was on tooth fairy duty...and just finished a 2 hour workout! I was tired but I pushed through. Happy Sunday," she wrote.

In addition to Saint, Kim also shares children, North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim has been having some fun with her children and their hobbies, amid her split from her ex. Last week, the beauty mogul joined North as she transformed into her father and performed his song "Bound 2" on TikTok.

In a recent interview, Kim opened up about protecting the GRAMMY-winning rapper’s image for their children, in order to put on a united front.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," Kim said during her interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world," she continued as she got notably choked up. She added that she will "protect" West and do her best to keep her kids from hearing about his controversies, or about their disagreements and fights amid their split.