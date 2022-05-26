Kim Kardashian Sarcastically Reacts to Kanye West's Rap Song: 'Very Classy'

Kim Kardashian was less than thrilled to hear about Kanye "Ye" West's new music. The 41-year-old reality star and her mom, Kris Jenner, received a text from a friend on the latest episode of The Kardashians, which alerted them to the fact that Kim's rapper ex had a new song on the way. It's unclear which song the text was referring to.

"Very classy," Kim sarcastically said of the news, before explaining the reason for her comment. "It means he’s talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever."

Kim's mom was not happy to hear that, telling her daughter, "You’re the mother of his kids and have been nothing but great to him." Kim and Kanye are parents of four: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kris further expressed her feelings in a confessional, stating, "When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us, because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it."

Khloe Kardashian was likewise troubled by the news, telling her sister, "Karma is always going to be on your side. You’ll never regret being a good person. You’ll never stoop to other people’s level."

"I will never stop being me," Kim agreed. "All I can control is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a [bad] way or myself."

New episodes stream on Hulu every Thursday.