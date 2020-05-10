Kim Kardashian Says Caring for Kanye West Amid His Battle With COVID-19 Was 'So Scary'

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about having to take care of her husband, Kanye West, amid his struggle with COVID-19. For the reality star and mother of four, the task proved to be a challenging one, both physically and emotionally.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," Kardashian said in a cover interview with GRAZIA. "It was so scary and unknown."

Kardashian said she only had herself and the couple's four children -- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm 1 -- and "no one else in the house to help."

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," Kardashian recalled. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," she added.

Kardashian also opened up to the publication about her family's decision to conclude Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she explained mostly stemmed from exhaustion after 14 years.

Recalling the announcement of the show's end, Kardashian said, "It was honestly the most emotional day... I think I was crying all weekend."

"This was a dream of all of ours," Kardashian said of the E! docuseries. "We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup."

"We haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives," she continued. "And we have kids now. And they need us."

The final season, shot largely remotely, was filmed during the coronavirus shutdowns and Kardashian said the episodes will be "really interesting, to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic."

"We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help," she shared. "It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

Kardashian's full interview with GRAZIAis available online, and her cover issue hits shelves across the world on Oct. 26.