Kim Kardashian Sends $500 to 1,000 Fans on Twitter Ahead of the Holidays

Kim Kardashian West is spreading some holiday cheer!

The reality star revealed via Twitter on Monday that she will be sending $500 to 1,000 of her fans on social media who have been struggling amid the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table," the KKW Beauty founder wrote. "I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday #partner."

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020

It appears Kim has been keeping herself busy ahead of the holidays. Despite her family's annual Christmas Eve party being canceled this year -- due to rising COVID-19 cases in California -- the mother of four has been trying to keep the holiday spirit alive in her own household.

Earlier this month, Kim shared pics and videos of how she turned the home she shares with husband Kanye West into The Grinch's Whoville.

“Our tree is up. You guys know, I love a really simple flocked tree with twinkle lights. Like, how pretty," she said in her Instagram Stories at the time. "If you didn’t think I’d bring back Whoville in the house…"

